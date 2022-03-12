TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in licensed premises on the East Yorkshire coast.
Humberside Police said officers were called at about 11.30pm last night to reports of a physical altercation involving a large group of people at a licensed premises in Seaside Road, Withernsea.
"Emergency services attended and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesperson.
"His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
"Two men, aged 35 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. They remain in our custody at this time whilst inquiries continue.
"Anyone with information about the incident, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 594 of 11 March.
"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."
