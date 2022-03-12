A GARAGE and a car have been destroyed by fire in a village near York - but firefighters managed to save the house adjoining the garage.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said fire engines from Acomb, York and Tadcaster were sent to Copmanthorpe at 10.45am, following reports of a fire affecting a garage attached to a house.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted at 2pm that crews had now left the scene.
"Unfortunately the garage and part of the house has sustained damage," he said.
"The crews worked very hard to limit that damage and managed to save the building. No injuries. Crews now carrying out personal and kit decontamination."
A service spokesman said that the fire started in the garage and spread to a car parked outside and to the house. He added that the cause was 'accidental.'
The householders thanked fire crews for their work in saving the house, but declined to comment further.
