A YORK man wanted by North Yorkshire Police has been arrested.
The force tweeted that Jack |Thomas was arrested in the early hours of this morning, and thanked everyone who shared its appeal to help find him.
North Yorkshire Police said earlier this month that Thomas, who had links to York and Pocklington, was wanted for a number of offences as well as failing to appear at court.
