YORK Minster will mark the second anniversary of the first Covid lockdown with a national day of reflection, offering visitors an opportunity for remembrance, prayer and hope.
The cathedral will be open with free admission from 9.30am to 4pm for people to come and remember loved ones who have died and those living with physical and mental health challenges as a result of the virus.
A spokesperson said there will also be prayers and thanks for those working in caring professions and all emergency and key workers who worked tirelessly throughout the darkest days of the pandemic.
"The day will also provide opportunities to reflect on the lessons learned during the pandemic," they said.
"A space will be created inside the Minster for people to sit quietly, to reflect, to pray and to light a candle.
"The Minster’s clergy team and chaplains will be available throughout the day to welcome and support visitors.
"Entry is free and no pre-booking is required."
A special service of Choral Evensong will take place at 5.30pm, with music and readings chosen for the day.
"As part of the service, the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, will give the first reading of ‘Only Human’ – a poem specially commissioned by the Chapter of York to mark the National Day of Reflection," said the spokesperson. "All are welcome to attend."
