A YOUNG woman was taken to hospital after falling in a bathroom in York early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Acomb crew was called out at just after 4am by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, which needed assistance in gaining access to the bathroom.
It said the 'fallen young adult female' was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
