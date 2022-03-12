FIREFIGHTERS helped a dog owner search for their dog after it was believed to have become trapped down a hole.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened yesterday evening at Long Preston, Skipton.
"Crews carried out an extensive search using a thermal imaging camera," said a spokesperson.
"Due to the lack of sunlight and vast area, no dog was located."
The eventual fate of the dog is not known.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.