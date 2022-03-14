SCOUTING chiefs are investigating why a York Scout Leader was taken ill after pancakes were cooked to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

A source told The Press that carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected in the incident, which happened at Fulford Scouts’ HQ in School Lane, Fulford, on Monday February 28, the day before Shrove Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Scout Association said that after a pancake cooking activity, an adult volunteer had felt unwell and attended hospital but later returned home.

“The volunteer is a Scout Leader,” he said. “No young people were affected by the incident.

“We are currently working to understand more about what happened and establish if any lessons that can be learnt.”

The source claimed the man was given oxygen at hospital - an established treatment for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning - and the pancakes had been cooked on a stove using LPG inside the hut.

However, the spokesman said he couldn’t speculate on someone’s medical treatment and said colleagues in the association’s safety team were working with local volunteers to understand what happened, and he therefore couldn’t speculate on the cause of the Leader’s illness.

“It’s important that this work is done to establish exactly what happened,” he said.

However, he said the association provided training for adults undertaking activities and good practice was outlined in its carbon monoxide guidance.

This states that carbon monoxide (CO) is a highly poisonous gas which can be produced if an appliance is not working correctly, i.e. full combustion of the gas does not take place.

“It’s a serious danger and can be fatal, but is often less familiar than the obvious hazards such as fire,” it says.

“It’s difficult to recognise as it has no colour, smell or taste. This means you can inhale it without realising. Symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to that of a viral infection. It affects the mental ability causing a person to become incapable without knowing.”

In answer to the question, how can I manage the risks, it states: “DO – cook or use appliances in a properly ventilated area. If you need a sheltered cooking area, consider a gazebo or a tent porch with sufficient air circulation and ventilation.

“DON’T – cook in small poorly ventilated spaces or areas where people sleep.”

It says symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide included tightness across the forehead and confusion, stomach pain, severe headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, coma, intermittent convulsions, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

“If the exposure has been severe it may cause death.”

The spokesman added that keeping young people safe was always the first priority at Scouts and all activities were fully risk assessed.