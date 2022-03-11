THIS fish and chip shop has been named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country.

Staff are celebrating at The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster after making it in to this year’s Fry Magazine Awards.

Through unannounced mystery dining visits, shops and mobile units were marked on more than 40 aspects, from quality of food and customer service to their social media presence and Covid safe practice.

Owner Jonathan France said: “It’s an absolute honour for me and the whole team to receive this award and be rewarded for the care and attention to detail we put in place every service.”

He's run the business for three years and before that was an environmental health consultant for 20 years.

He employs two full-time staff, including manager, Karen Culkin, and eight part-time workers.

The award follows two rounds of mystery dining in which an anonymous judge sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge and professionalism to social media presence.

With the pass mark set high at 96%, The Fish Bank scored 98% with the mystery diner particularly praising a number of aspects of the business: “The fish was white, flaky and thick. It was tasty and well cooked.”

“The batter was light, crispy and evenly spread. It was very tasty and not greasy.”

One of the criteria asks the mystery diner to “suggest anything you feel could help to improve this business and service” the response was: “I can't think of anything that could be improved as the staff member was friendly and polite, the food was hot and tasty.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Fish and chip takeaways have really had to up their game over the past year in order to handle the growing number of click and collect and delivery orders generated as a result of Covid and integrate these new ways of working with their walk-in customers.

“Whether operating from a bricks and mortar site or a mobile van, these operators are working against a background of increasing costs, labour shortages and rising VAT. Yet they have continued to invest in their premises, their staff and their processes to ensure fish and chips remains a top quality, value for money takeaway.

“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate them on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.”

Fry Magazine is considered the leading trade publication for the fish and chip shop sector and has been holding these awards since 2012.

