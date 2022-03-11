THIS fish and chip shop has been named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country.
Staff are celebrating at The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster after making it in to this year’s Fry Magazine Awards.
Through unannounced mystery dining visits, shops and mobile units were marked on more than 40 aspects, from quality of food and customer service to their social media presence and Covid safe practice.
Owner Jonathan France said: “It’s an absolute honour for me and the whole team to receive this award and be rewarded for the care and attention to detail we put in place every service.”
He's run the business for three years and before that was an environmental health consultant for 20 years.
He employs two full-time staff, including manager, Karen Culkin, and eight part-time workers.
The award follows two rounds of mystery dining in which an anonymous judge sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge and professionalism to social media presence.
With the pass mark set high at 96%, The Fish Bank scored 98% with the mystery diner particularly praising a number of aspects of the business: “The fish was white, flaky and thick. It was tasty and well cooked.”
“The batter was light, crispy and evenly spread. It was very tasty and not greasy.”
One of the criteria asks the mystery diner to “suggest anything you feel could help to improve this business and service” the response was: “I can't think of anything that could be improved as the staff member was friendly and polite, the food was hot and tasty.”
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Fish and chip takeaways have really had to up their game over the past year in order to handle the growing number of click and collect and delivery orders generated as a result of Covid and integrate these new ways of working with their walk-in customers.
“Whether operating from a bricks and mortar site or a mobile van, these operators are working against a background of increasing costs, labour shortages and rising VAT. Yet they have continued to invest in their premises, their staff and their processes to ensure fish and chips remains a top quality, value for money takeaway.
“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate them on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.”
Fry Magazine is considered the leading trade publication for the fish and chip shop sector and has been holding these awards since 2012.
The full list of winners are listed below in alphabetical order:
50 Best fish & Chip Takeaways:
Alrewas Fryer, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire
Auckley Friery, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Burnham Fish and Chips, Slough, Surrey
Callaway’s Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset
East Coast, Musselburgh, East Lothian
Catch Fish & Chips, Ashford, Kent
Chips @ No.8, Prestwich, Greater Manchester
Churchill's Fish & Chips, Langney, Eastbourne
Cods and Rockers, Tadley, Hampshire
Croft Street Fisheries, Leeds, Yorkshire
Davenport’s Fish & Chips, Louth, Lincolnshire
David’s Fish & Chips, Brixham, Devon
DJ's Fish and Chips, Paignton, Devon
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perthshire
Eric's Fish & Chips, King’s Lynn, Norfolk Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Monmouthshire
Fochabers Fish Bar, Fochabers, Moray
Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Greg & Lou’s, Redruth, Cornwall
The Little Chippy, Tyldesley, Manchester
Heavenly On The Go, Crosby, Cumbria
Hikary’s Fish Bar, Neath, West Glamorgan
Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea
Hill Top Village Fisheries, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Howe & Co Van 19, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Howe & Co Van 22, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Howe & Co Van 66, Granborough, Buckinghamshire Land & Sea, Sowerby, North Yorkshire
Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips - Berryden, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire Marina Fish and Chips, Chapel St. Leonards, Lincolnshire Market Hill Fisheries, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Moore's Fish & Chips, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway My Plaice Fish & Chips, Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk Port Chippy, Amlwch, Anglesey
Priory Plaice Fish and Chips, Ulverston, Cumbria Shap Chippy Mobile, Appleby, Cumbria
St John's Fish Bar, Warwick, Warwickshire
The Cafe Royal, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria
The Chippy, Dartford, Kent
The Codfather, Northwich, Cheshire
The Esk Cafe, Longtown, Cumbria
The Fish at Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet
The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
The Golden Fry, Benllech, Anglesey
The Lincolnshire Fryer, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire
The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
The Plaice To Be, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire
The Village Fish & Chips, Orpington, Kent
Tony’s Fish and Chips, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire
Towngate Fisheries, Idle, West Yorkshire
Yan’s Fish Bar, Cardiff
10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:
Catch Fish and Chips West End, Glasgow
Chipmongers, Portstewart, County Londonderry
Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk
Fish City, Belfast
Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset
Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire
Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall
The Cod’s Scallops, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
What The Fish, London
