THE final finishing touches are being made as a popular York restaurant gets ready to reopen this weekend after a huge makeover.

The owners of Rustique on Castlegate closed the restaurant two months ago to undertake a top to bottom refit and they are almost ready to reopen.

They gave The Press a sneak peek behind the scenes at what diners can expect when they welcome them back from Sunday (March 13).

Owner, Fehim Kaya said: "The restaurant has been here for a long time and it's a very successful and very busy business.

"We decided it was time for a major refurb and we have made the place sparkle again.

"Nothing has been left untouched, from the new bar to the light fittings, soft furnishings and even the toilets - it's the whole thing.

"I think our regulars might be a bit surprised when they step back through the doors to be honest. It's something very special.

"I'd say everything has changed except the menu."

The restaurant opened at 28 Castlegate in 2005.

The brand was established in 2004 in the former Francois Restaurant Bistro.

They specialise in rustic French cooking and Fehim said they celebrated their 18th birthday just before Christmas.

The restaurant is having a soft opening tomorrow (March 10) for invited guests only and then will be trading 12pm-10pm from Sunday onwards.

They currently have 35 people on the payroll, having recently taken on another six staff - employing more bar staffs and a couple more chefs.

Last year, as The Press reported at the time, Fehim and business partner Daniel Broom Nola turned the city's second Rustique restaurant in Lendal in to a French-influenced New Orleans food specialist, Nola, creating 35 jobs.

Signature dishes there include grilled oysters, monkfish cheeks, gumbo, pork belly, grilled Teriyaki salmon skewers, and other crowd-pleasers from around the globe.

rustiquerestaurants.co.uk/