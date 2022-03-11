A ROBBER who targeted a post office and village store in Heartbeat country has been jailed.

Balaclava-wearing Aaron David Atkinson had a hammer in his hand as he demanded a Co-op shop assistant open the till, North Yorkshire Police said.

He grabbed some money but when he tried to do the same at the Post Office counter in the same building, he was foiled by security glass.

CCTV of Aaron Atkinson walking away after the robbery

He was caught leaving on CCTV and made off in a car but was arrested three hours later 18 miles away at Carlin How close to Saltburn by the Sean in Cleveland.

Atkinson, 29, of no fixed address from the Whitby area, pleaded guilty to robbery at the Co-op store in Grosmont on January 27 and attempted robbery of the Grosmont Post Office on the same day, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, drug driving and making off without paying for fuel at Sainsbury's in Whitby on January 8.

Grosmont Co-op store and post office

He was jailed for 19 months and banned from driving for 20 months at York Crown Court.

Detective Constable Steve Monty of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said: “To be wearing a balaclava and carrying a hammer while demanding money is a very menacing thing to do.

“Atkinson has admitted his guilt and is rightly facing up to the consequences of his criminal actions.

“Both workers were left very shaken by the incident and it continues to affect them to this day. I have nothing but praise for the brave and calm way they handled this frightening situation.

“I really hope the outcome at court will provide some comfort knowing the offender has been brought to justice.”

According to the police, Atkinson travelled to Grosmont in a Ford Focus which he parked above the village before going to the Co-op store in Grosmont at 11.40am wearing a balaclava and carrying a shopping bag.

The hammer used by Aaron Atkinson

He took the nail hammer out of the bag and held it by its side as he told the shop assistant to open the till.

When they did so, he grabbed some money.

He then moved to the Post Office counter and demanded the same.

But the post office worker was behind security glass and the burglar alarm had been activated.

He made off and returned to his car.

Police alerted by the victims searched the area and tracked him down to Carlin How where he was arrested.

Inside his Ford Focus, police found the cash he had stolen and clothing matching that worn by the robber seen on CCTV leaving the scene.

One of the shoes used by Aaron Atkinson

Grosmont was among sites in the North Yorks Moors used for filming by the ITV country policeman series Heartbeat. The main filming centre was nearby Goathland which became the fictional Aidensfield.