The A64 is currently closed both ways near Sherburn due to a serious accident.
A police spokesperson said: "Please be aware that there has been an RTC which has blocked the A64. Please try to avoid the area. Emergency services are on scene."
#A64 Closed between Sherburn and Ganton due to a serious RTC. The road is likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area while crews deal with the scene.— North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau (@NYTrafficBureau) March 11, 2022
Diversion is via the #B1258, #A170 and #B1261. pic.twitter.com/qCA2ANRWbq
;
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.