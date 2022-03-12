Britain is a nation of steak lovers with fillets, T-bone and rib-eye cuts being popular choices on restaurant menus.
Whether you're looking for somewhere new to try, fancy meeting friends and family or simply crave a perfectly cooked steak, York has plenty of steakhouses to try.
What's more, you don't have to pay the earth for a top quality steak in the city.
We've rounded up some of the best steakhouses in York, based on Tripadvisor reviews.
Best steakhouses in York
El Gaucho
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Location: 48 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TJ
This traditional Argentinian steakhouse on Walmgate cooks with fresh, free range, grass-fed beef.
You can get a variety of steak cuts here and, even better, it has gluten-free options.
One customer said: "Amazing food and service - loved it! Steaks perfectly cooked and beautiful desserts. Good wine selection room too."
Another said: "My husband and I had the ribeye and it was perfection. Literally perfection and the best steak I've ever had and we will definitely be returning!"
Tomahawk Steakhouse York
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Location: 26 Lendal, Lendal Cellars, York, YO1 8AA
Tomahawk Steakhouse serves anything from Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, Wagyu and other local meat cuts.
The menu also features fish, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.
One review said: " Starters of pork and prawns delicious. My steak was also delicious. Sides and sauces also lovely."
Another added: "Rump steak was cooked to perfection and Cookie Dough & Ice Cream… omg! Food and service was excellent. Will definitely go again."
The Cut & Craft
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Location: 8 St. Sampsons Square, York, YO1 8RN
The Cut & Craft is an informal steak & beer restaurant which specialises in flat iron steak and craft beers.
It even has an in-house master butcher.
One review reads: "Went for a meal here with my partner on our weekend to York and couldn’t recommend enough. Food was such good value for money and so tasty. All came out quick and hot which was amazing considering how busy it was. The staff couldn’t have been more helpful, always checking up on us and happy to answer any questions we had. Would definitely visit again."
Another review said: "The sirloin steak is amazing."
The Whippet Inn
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Location: 15 North Street, York, YO1 6JD
The Whippet Inn is a gastropub and steakhouse describes itself as "one of York's best kept secrets".
The menu also features vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.
One reviewer said: "We visited this restaurant following a recommendation from a friend, therefore our expectations were high and this place did not disappoint.
Steaks were cooked to perfection and full of flavour. Triple cooked chips were also a hit.
"Not huge portions and not the cheapest but if you’re a steak lover and are happy with quality of quantity then this place is definitely worth a visit."
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
Location: Vangarde Retail Park, Huntington, York, YO32 9AE
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill cooks steak using the Brazilian Gaúcho’s traditional method of cooking.
This involves taking the most flavoursome cuts of meat, skewering them and cooking them slowly on open flames.
All the meat here is served straight from the grill and you can order as much as you like.
Many Tripadvisor reviewers used the word "sensational" to describe their meal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.