Britain is a nation of steak lovers with fillets, T-bone and rib-eye cuts being popular choices on restaurant menus.

Whether you're looking for somewhere new to try, fancy meeting friends and family or simply crave a perfectly cooked steak, York has plenty of steakhouses to try.

What's more, you don't have to pay the earth for a top quality steak in the city.

We've rounded up some of the best steakhouses in York, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

El Gaucho, pictured. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Best steakhouses in York

El Gaucho

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 48 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TJ

This traditional Argentinian steakhouse on Walmgate cooks with fresh, free range, grass-fed beef.

You can get a variety of steak cuts here and, even better, it has gluten-free options.

One customer said: "Amazing food and service - loved it! Steaks perfectly cooked and beautiful desserts. Good wine selection room too."

Another said: "My husband and I had the ribeye and it was perfection. Literally perfection and the best steak I've ever had and we will definitely be returning!"

Tomahawk Steakhouse York

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 26 Lendal, Lendal Cellars, York, YO1 8AA

Meal from Tomahawk Steakhouse York pictured.

Tomahawk Steakhouse serves anything from Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, Wagyu and other local meat cuts.

The menu also features fish, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.

One review said: " Starters of pork and prawns delicious. My steak was also delicious. Sides and sauces also lovely."

Another added: "Rump steak was cooked to perfection and Cookie Dough & Ice Cream… omg! Food and service was excellent. Will definitely go again."

The Cut & Craft

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 8 St. Sampsons Square, York, YO1 8RN

Steak from The Cut & Craft, pictured. Photos via Tripadvisor.

The Cut & Craft is an informal steak & beer restaurant which specialises in flat iron steak and craft beers.

It even has an in-house master butcher.

One review reads: "Went for a meal here with my partner on our weekend to York and couldn’t recommend enough. Food was such good value for money and so tasty. All came out quick and hot which was amazing considering how busy it was. The staff couldn’t have been more helpful, always checking up on us and happy to answer any questions we had. Would definitely visit again."

Another review said: "The sirloin steak is amazing."

The Whippet Inn

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 15 North Street, York, YO1 6JD

Steak from The Whippet Inn. Photos via Tripadvisor.

The Whippet Inn is a gastropub and steakhouse describes itself as "one of York's best kept secrets".

The menu also features vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

One reviewer said: "We visited this restaurant following a recommendation from a friend, therefore our expectations were high and this place did not disappoint.

Steaks were cooked to perfection and full of flavour. Triple cooked chips were also a hit.

"Not huge portions and not the cheapest but if you’re a steak lover and are happy with quality of quantity then this place is definitely worth a visit."

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: Vangarde Retail Park, Huntington, York, YO32 9AE

Steak from Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, photo via Tripadvisor.

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill cooks steak using the Brazilian Gaúcho’s traditional method of cooking.

This involves taking the most flavoursome cuts of meat, skewering them and cooking them slowly on open flames.

All the meat here is served straight from the grill and you can order as much as you like.

Many Tripadvisor reviewers used the word "sensational" to describe their meal.