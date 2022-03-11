FOUR masked robbers broke in to a shop and tried to remove the cash machine in the early hours this morning (March 11).

North Yorkshire Police say the thieves raid the Co-op store in Skipton Road in Harrogate and they are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage of the incident.

They say that at 2.35am today (Friday March 11), police were alerted by store security that four masked men had broken through the front door of the store and were currently inside and attempting to remove the cash machine. The men did not successfully remove the machine but did gain access and took cash from inside.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were immediately deployed to the area, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

"Eyewitnesses described the men leaving the store in a small dark car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf and heading in the direction of New Park roundabout. Despite the police presence and helicopter support, no further sightings of the vehicle were made."

Detectives from Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department are appealing to residents who live along Skipton Road and nearby, who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check for footage of a small dark car making its way out of the area at the time of the incident.

They are asking the same of any drivers who may have captured footage on a dash cam.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room or email chris.stone@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote ref 12220041651.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.