NORTHALLERTON will be holding events on March 17 and 18 as the Boundary Commission consults on new parliamentary constituency boundaries.
The Commission is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England, to make the number of electors in each constituency roughly the same. The number of constituencies in England will also increase to 543.
The consultation runs until April 4, with the public events at County Hall, as part of 32 such events being held across the country.
People can look at the proposed constituency boundaries by visiting the consultation website.
Responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing.
People can also book a 10-minute slot to speak at a hearing on the Boundary Commission website.
A video of each hearing will be available to watch on the Boundary Commission for England’s YouTube channel shortly after it has taken place.
The Commission received over 34,000 responses from the public during its first consultation last year. These comments are now available to view by area, along with the initial proposals for parliamentary constituencies, on the consultation website.
The website can be found here: www.bcereviews.org.uk/
