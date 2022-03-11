Two men are off the roads and a third has penalty points on their licence after they appeared before magistrates' courts for motoring offences.
James Nicholas Lawton, 31, of Constantine Avenue, Tang Hall, was banned from driving for three years. He admitted drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on Rougier Street on February 13. In addition to the driving ban, he was fined £538 and ordered to pay a £54 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Banned driver Jake Dodsworth, 25, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on Coupland Road, Selby on January 8 and altering a numberplate. He was banned from driving for a further six months and given a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay an £95 statutory surcharge.
Both appeared before York Magistrates Court.
Abu Nasar, 44, of Castlegate, Malton, admitted using a mobile phone while driving in Leeds on August 23. He was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £69 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs by a single justice sitting at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.