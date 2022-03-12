We need to look at other options to fracking

A RECENT correspondent strongly advocated the adoption of fracking methods to increase the UK supply of oil and reduce our dependency on Russian imports.

I strongly disagree.

By now, I would have assumed that the science against fracking was very clear.

It is dirty energy and can cause earthquakes.

Surely, there are two answers to the problem; short and long term.

In the short term, there are potential oil supplies from Venezuela and Iran.

Unfortunately, both countries are under sanctions imposed primarily by the USA.

If the USA could build a few bridges, the oil could flow from these two countries to the benefit of both supplier and customer. Second, in the longer term we need to accelerate the move to renewables (wind and solar in particular).

More investment in tidal power is likely to pay a big dividend. On the home front, the government really should restart its grants to insulate the many thousands of homes without adequate insulation.

The measure will really save money and energy. It is an unfortunate fact that the worst insulated homes are generally those occupied by the poorest households and the ones to be hit hardest by the increase in energy prices.

Fracking in the UK will produce very little oil at high cost and with a disproportionate environmental cost.

Roger Cook,

Rufforth

...THE crisis over energy supply is a worldwide phenomenon that cannot be alleviated by increasing domestic exploitation of fossil fuels, a move which would be disastrous given the climate emergency.

Supply problems in Europe are made worse by the war in Ukraine.

Households are suffering from a cost of living crisis.

The government should follow International Energy Agency advice and instruct businesses and households to lower thermostats by one or even three degrees.

A one degree reduction would save 10 billion cubic metres of gas imports.

I enjoyed a recent visit to York's LNER Community Stadium, but the hospitality lounge was ridiculously overheated.

Just the lighting and the number of people in the room would be enough to keep it comfortable. Given that everyone was there to watch football while wearing overcoats, why on earth should the room be heated to such a level?

All of us have a responsibility and a moral obligation, as well as self-interest, to reduce energy costs.

Only the old and vulnerable should be excused from the logic of lower ambient temperatures in homes, public buildings, and workplaces.

Simon Sweeney,

Glebe Cottages,

Sheriff Hutton

Groves closure: when will sat-navs get the update?

IF a job's worth doing it's worth doing well.

It is now more than 18 months since the experimental and now permanent closure of the Groves and yet despite innumerable contacts with the local councillor we still have a large number of vehicles following the instructions given by their sat-navs.

Just how difficult can it be to notify the sat-nav people of the road closures?

I was always taught to complete a job properly before moving to the next job.

The whole scheme has been done very half-heartedly by York city council and well meaning criticism of any kind ignored.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York