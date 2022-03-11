A WOMAN who still attends weekly pilates classes and goes shopping each week with her daughter– and writes her memoirs on a tablet when she has a free moment– has celebrated her 100th birthday at a York care home.
Peggy Mellers was given a champagne reception at Ouse View in York, with a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Eve Goodger.
Activities co-ordinator Elaine said:"Working with Peggy is awe inspiring, and every day I wonder at her zest for life and living.
"Peggy is a truly remarkable lady, who is still extremely active and enjoys a vibrant social life. She goes out every week to attend her regular pilates classes, and to shop and lunch with her daughter."
When asked how she felt to have reached such a milestone, Peggy said: “I’ll be able to tell you what it’s like to be 100 years old when I feel 100 years old.”
