A NEW support group has been started to help people grieving the loss of a loved one.

David Lewis, 49, sadly lost his life in a road traffic collision last September on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds shortly after visiting his daughter and grandchildren.

He was survived by his partner and his two daughters, Jessica and Sarah.

Jessica Lewis, 25, said: “My dad was amazing, the best dad anyone could ever ask for. He was hardworking, for as long as I can remember he worked 12 hour shifts. His work colleagues thought very highly of him too, so much so that one of the managing directors was happy to close the entire factory for the day of my dad’s funeral, just so people could attend.

“My little boy doted on him, he loved all of his grandchildren, he was a very proud granddad. My dad was a big kid himself really, he didn’t care if he looked daft as long as he made people laugh and smile.”

Jessica lives in Holme upon Spalding Moor with her three children, Reuben, 4, and twins Maya and Callie, who are both 1.

Since her father’s passing, Jessica has gone on to turn her grief into a positive by creating a support group for people.

The group, called ‘Their Last Journey’, is for people who have suffered a similar tragedy.

She said: “I have since started bereavement counselling but due to the nature of how I lost my dad, I’ve found it difficult to talk to people about this as I haven’t met anyone else who has lost someone in a similar way so setting up this support group is a way for me to be able to meet others in similar positions to myself and be able to offer support for them whilst also being able to help myself.”

The group will be hosting their next coffee evening at Seaways Cafe in Fridaythorpe on March 26.

Their Last Journey has a Facebook page that people can join which can be found here.

Jess said: “My overall hope for the group is to just take it as far as I possibly can, if all goes to plan, one day I’d like it to be a registered charity and just help as many people as physically possible.”

“This group is so important to me as it will be my way of making something good come out of a horrific situation, in turn being able to help and support others.”