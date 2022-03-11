A RAPIDLY expanding firm whose clients include Sports Direct, Flannels, and the MOD have made two top appointments.

North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear have appointed Adam Booth and Tom Mundy to senior roles.

The duo join CTS at a pivotal stage in the company’s development in the wake of a record-breaking year.

Adam, who previously worked for the Heatons Group in the North West is CTS UK’s new Sales Director, while Tom, formerly of Bedale-based Aspect CPM, has been appointed Strategic Accounts Manager.

Howard Gill, CTS UK’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Adam and Tom to the company. These are two very significant appointments, which will help to build on the substantial progress we have made during the past two years.

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, CTS is expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery. The future is bright and we look forward to both Adam and Tom playing a very important part in our progress over the next few years.

“The journey of CTS is a long-term project, which demands the fullest commitment from all our staff. Adam and Tom, with their experience and expertise, are perfect for their challenging and pivotal roles.”

Adam said: “I pride myself on my drive, passion and work ethic and I am determined to take CTS UK’s sales operation to the next level. The key aims of my sales strategy are to create new business, explore new sectors and to promote new categories.

“There is no doubt that I will be working with a very talented and committed sales team and it will be a pleasure to lead them. This is a tremendously exciting opportunity for me. CTS are one of the most respected companies in the PPE and workwear sector in the UK and I am proud to be joining a close-knit and quality team.”

Tom said: “This is a dream job for me. Coming from nearby Masham, I have watched the company’s amazing progress over the past two years with huge admiration. It will be an honour to be part of the company’s exciting journey going forwards and I am proud to be working with such high-quality clients as Sports Direct and WS Transport and focussing on how to provide the best possible service for them in terms of speed and quality.

“I am looking forward to expanding and developing CTS UK’s revenue stream in the promotional and merchandise sector. Our ability to meet our clients’ needs swiftly and effectively, thanks to state-of-the-art machinery, means we are exceptionally well placed to do this. My experience in this sector will also be crucial in achieving this objective.”

Last year firm recently moved into new offices and a warehouse at Mile House Business Park, Darlington Road, Northallerton.

Howard said: “Our diverse sectors include PPE, uniform, consumables, warehousing and fulfilment. We are looking to grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment. With online retail booming, we have also seen an opportunity to launch seasonal and reactive clothing on Amazon and fulfilling in-house. Adam and Tom will both be crucial in maximising these opportunities.”

Clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Bunzl, Eddie Stobart, Heck, Flannels, Wolseley, HCI and the MOD at Catterick.