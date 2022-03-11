THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has met with Environment Secretary George Eustice about planned solar farms in his constituency.
The MP also spoke in a debate on how such planned farms, at Eden Farm, Old Malton, and Peter Hill, Hustthaite, use valuable farmland.
Mr Hollinrake said later: “Although supportive of renewable energy and reducing our reliance on imports of fossil fuels, I stressed my very strong concerns about these proposed developments on the landscape, our ability to feed the nation and fair compensation for tenant farmers.”
“Mr. Eustice was sympathetic to the issues I relayed, that of lack of sufficient compensation to tenant farmers and the fact although planning policy is very clear that large scale solar should not be located on best and most versatile land, this condition is potentially being undermined by local councils declaring climate emergencies and making this a material consideration when determining an application. The use of non-agricultural development provisions in the context of tenanted farms is also urgently in need of reform as the compensation levels for farmers driven off their land is derisory, whilst the financial opportunity for the landowner is very large.”
The MP added the minister agreed to take these matters up with Michael Gove and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
