IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these team pictures?
Pictured above is Kirkdale United with their 1995 team line-up.
Back: Dick Palmer, Jonathan Marwood, Darren Rivis, Barry Grice, Darren Smith, Steve Monkman, Jeremy Shields. Front: Adrian Voicu, David Greenlay, Dave Smith, Patrick Robinson and Mick Newbold.
MELBOURNE FC 1995: Back: Simon Hesmonhalgh, Richard Millett, Phil Whitfield, Martin Browne, Kevin Pickering, Paul Middleton, John Peacock, Justin Moyler, Ivan Evennett. Front: Tom Dickinson, Ian Mullarkey, Brent Terry, Scott Goddard, Ray Goddard, Andrew Granger.
NESTLE-ROWNTREE 1996: Back: Ian Hodson, Neil Durkin, Steve Haddon, Scott Hazelhurst, Graham Ward, Martin Cowl, Simon Mollan, Jim Collis (manager). Front: Elliot Simpson, Andy Wilby, Kevin Herford, Paul Brough, Brett Terry, John Fendley, Pete Howarth.
NEW EARSWICK U16 1996: Pictured above are members of the New Earswick Under-16 football team showing off their new strip sponsored by the motor dealer Barkers of Malton.
NORTON HYDE PARK 1996: Back: Mike Jackson, Adrian Rowley, Dave Marwood, Mark Foster, Matthew Heselwood, Mark Stephenson, Chris Cooke, Wayne Pilmoor, Tim Pallister. Front: Gareth Gowdy, James Milson, Paul Mawson, Paul Sawyer, Sean Cass, Ryan Gowdy, Phil Thompson, Tony O’Donnell, Darren Vickers, Phil Wilford.
