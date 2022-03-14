Time to say goodbye to Spark

WELL surprise surprise. Spark’s Fairy Godmother at York council strikes again.

Despite all the problems of nuisance to neighbours, disgruntled former sub-tenants, breaches of the planning permission, failure to provide a security deposit and an accounting system guaranteed to prevent a profit share, officers are recommending the eyesore be granted a further lease up to at least November 2023 but more likely November 2025.

All those of us that warned in 2017 the supposed temporary use of only three years was meaningless have again been proved right.

There is no reason to suppose that 2025 would see the end of this monstrosity. What is to stop council officials then saying we are not yet ready to redevelop and so another extension is recommended?

Taxpayers have subsidised this carbuncle for far too long. Now is the time to end it.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayor's Walk,

York

Could this be a deal for Ukraine?

BEYOND all hope, the Ukrainians have almost brought the Russian invasion of their land to a standstill. But nor is there any sign of the Russians withdrawing. The question is, could a deal be offered to Putin which would oblige him to withdraw his troops, while saving a little face?

Putin is not in a good place. His invasion has not gone to plan, and I suspect that his Siloviki are getting restless. 'Siloviki' is a Russian word that means 'big men', and encompasses both the oligarchs and the security men.

Nor will they feel much loyalty to Putin, who appears to have ordered his invasion on impulse.

But Putin has invested much emotional capital in his invasion, which he sees as an enhancement of greater Russia. If he recalls his troops, he will need a face-saving deal which he can present to the Russian people as a success. One possibility is to accept that the Crimea is a part of Russia. Indeed, it was a part of Russia until the late 1950s, when Khrushchev signed it over to the Ukraine for reasons of administrative convenience. More than half the population of the Crimea are Russian speakers, and most of the rest are Tartars, a people related to the Mongols. I suspect the Ukrainians would accept this deal if it got the Russians out of their land.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb,

York

Keep on dancing - on Zoom!

THANKS for the great ideas in your 'Exercise benefits for over 70s' article.

I would like to tell your readers about another great way to keep fit. The charity Dance to Health runs weekly Zoom sessions run by professional dancers who use their expertise to help improve balance and strength.

It is always great fun and caters for all abilities.

Last week we performed a choreographed section from Chorus Line with a hat and cane in the comfort of our own homes!

Linda Whitehead,

Almery Terrace,

York

A Brexit highlight

IN the light of Mr John Taylor’s letter of March 10, I’m rallying to the support of Brexiters gallantly casting around to highlight benefits of the UK’s departure from the EU. Without Brexit, Mr Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities, wouldn’t have a job, or should that be a sinecure?

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York