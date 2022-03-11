A YORK jeweller is hoping to raise £50,000 to help Ukraine's suffering people after designing a blue and yellow 'Spirit of Kyiv’ ring.
Kay Bradley, owner of Bradleys Jewellers in Low Petergate, is offering the sapphire cluster ring, worth £6,000, in a prize draw to raise funds for the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Suppliers in the industry have already pledged more than £10,000, and Kay hopes the figure will top £50,000 once a winner is drawn on April 4.
She said: “The jewellery industry is one of the most powerful and prestigious of all industries, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are experiencing such suffering and hardship.
“The jewellery community have really rallied around this cause. We are a wonderful, diverse and dynamic bunch of talented individuals but we all share the same core values and understand the significance of what is happening in Ukraine."
The ring has ten round, brilliant-cut blue sapphire stones around a central, oval yellow sapphire, to symbolise the nation’s blue and yellow flag, set in 18ct yellow and white gold.
The prize draw and donation page will go live on Bradley’s Eco Rocks website www.ecorocksyork.com to raise funds for the cause. To pledge support visit www.justgiving.com/jewellersforukraine.
