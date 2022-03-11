UPDATED 10.40AM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road.
North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A1041 on the section known as the Camblesforth straight between Camblesforth and Selby.
There are reports of heavy traffic due to a crash around Barlow Common Road and the road is partially blocked.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
