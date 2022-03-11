Take That star Howard Donald will headline Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year.
The star will be performing at the major crowd-pulling event on Sunday 25 September.
Other acts are still to be announced.
The family event, billed as the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the North of England will feature leading stage acts, and an eye catching display of balloons from around Europe.
The fiesta takes place on Knavesmire in York from September 23 to 25.
The balloons are weather dependent.
Tickets are available from www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk
