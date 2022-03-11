A MAN was arrested after a police operation at York station.
British Transport Police say they joined North Yorkshire Police officers at the train station yesterday (March 10) talking to members of the public as part of Operation Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.
A spokesman said on Twitter: "Our Project Servator partnership is working in full flow at York station along with North Yorkshire Police.
"We spoke with passengers and staff encouraging them to report suspicious observations
"Our plain clothed officers arrested a man who is now on his way back to prison."
Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.
Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.
