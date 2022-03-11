EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of two people missing in York.
York Rescue Boat said they were called out twice last night (March 10) after reports of people who had gone missing in the city.
In a post on Twitter they said: "Tonight saw two back to back call outs for our volunteers.
"Both times saw our team deployed to support North Yorkshire Police and York Police searching for missing persons.
"The first call out saw us tasked along side North Yorkshire Fire Service."
The outcome of the searches is not known at this time.
More to follow.
