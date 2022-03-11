A MOTORCYCLIST ended up in hospital after a crash which shut a major road.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out on Wednesday night (March 9) after reports of a crash on the York outer ring road at Clifton Moor.
On arrival they found a motorbike rider had come off his bike on the roundabout and the road was closed while accident investigation work was carried out.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "We were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A1237 at Clifton Moor York.
"Initial concerns that the motorcyclist had sustained critical injuries were alleviated when he got up to hospital.
"The rider however provided a positive roadside breath specimen.
"A blood specimen has been obtained and will be sent for analysis.
"The rider will be invited for interview in due course.
"Fortunately on this occasion, nobody else was injured by his actions.
"Whilst we were examining the scene with the road closed, four vehicles contravened ‘road closed’ signs.
"Not only did we have the road preserved for investigation, these actions put myself and colleagues at risk.
"All the drivers were reported."
