A YORK couple have set up the UK's first mobile gin school - allowing you to make your own bottle at your leisure!

Jamie and Charlie Nairn got the idea for The Mobile Gin School when they were planning their own wedding and discovered there was a gap in the market.

Charlie said: "We wanted it at our wedding as we both love gin but there wasn't an option to do this - no one could come to us."

With their new business - which only began this year - they can take all the equipment needed to make gin to a private venue.

The Mobile Gin School of York - that can come to you!

Charlie said: "We can go to weddings, hen parties or even a date night. We turn up with our stills - we have six - and people choose their own botanicals and make and label their own bottle."

People can make a full 75cl bottle, or have the gin poured into mini 50ml bottles to be used as wedding favours and the like.

Each "lesson" lasts for two hours, during which participants learn about the history and theory of gin making, before having a go themselves.

They are also planning to host gin-making events at venues across York from the summer onwards, including one at the DoubleTree by Hilton in York on June 3.

It sounds a great idea - and we are delighted to announce Jamie and Charlie as our Traders of the Week. We wish them all the best with their venture.

Each week we are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make York special. If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us your story - you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

Charlie, 31, and Jamie, 33, live in Pocklington and have an 18-month-old son, George. They both currently work in other careers and will continue to do so until the new business is fully established.

So what makes a great gin?

Charlie said: "I like mine nice and citrus-sy and balance out the flavours with a bit of spice, so I put in pink peppercorns which gives it a tiny bit of spice but is not overpowering."

One of the mobile gin stills

And the best tonic?

"We are big fans of Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic which goes nicely with every single gin."

What about a garnish?

"Grapefruit for a garnish. We always keep slices of grapefruit in the freezer."

So, what's next?

The couple plan to to launch online custom bottles so people can go on the website and choose botanicals to have their own bottle of gin created.

Find out more at: https://themobileginschool.com/

Be our next Trader of the Week

If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us your story - you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/