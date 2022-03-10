A DECISION on whether to build a new multi-storey car park in York has been pushed back to the summer – as a petition against the proposal reaches more than 700 signatures.

The five storey, 372-space car park plans for St George's Field were approved in January 2021, but councillors later decided to review the decision to take into account the impact of the pandemic on car parking need across the city.

City of York Council has said it needs to find replacement for the spaces at Castle car park, which will close to allow for the Castle Gateway regeneration scheme around Clifford’s Tower to go ahead.

Councillors had been told to expect a decision by February, but Andy Kerr, head of regeneration and economy at the council, said a decision would not be made until the summer, alongside a wider update on the Castle Gateway regeneration.

He added: “This decision will consider if a multi-storey car park as approved in the 2018 masterplan remains the best replacement car parking solution that will allow Castle Car Park to close and be replaced with new high quality public realm.”

A petition against the car park, expected to cost at least £14.2 million, has been started by environmental campaigner Kate Ravilious, who said it would be an “unnecessary eyesore”.

The petition states: “The new car park will overshadow the nearby ancient Castle Walls, our wonderful riverside walk, add to traffic congestion and air pollution on York’s roads, and have a significant carbon cost.”

Ms Ravilious said: “The vast majority of the people that we talk to are appalled that in this day and age, we’re building a multi-storey car park and even more so when there’s so little justification that’s been provided for it, and no guarantee that it’ll pay for itself.”

She and her fellow campaigners have called for a decision to be delayed until the council publishes its long awaited Local Transport Plan (LTP) to allow for more “strategic, joined-up thinking” over such big decisions.

Julian Ridge, sustainable transport manager at City of York Council, said: “The Department for Transport will be providing the council with timescales around LTP 4 over the coming weeks. The guidance will specify the content of the new LTP and the timescale for developing it.

“We are also working to assess the transport implications of our climate change strategy and economic strategy, which will be published this summer.”

The council has 10 car parks across the city which generate around £7 million per year.

On transport plans across the city, Mr Ridge added: “We are also awaiting the outcome of a number of funding applications made to develop York’s sustainable transport systems, not least our Bus Service Improvement Plan, which requested funding of £6 million to enhance the city’s park and ride service; and a bid made to replace 44 diesel buses with new electric buses – enhancing bus services across York. We have also submitted an Active Travel Fund bid for funding to replace and improve much of the cycle parking infrastructure in York city centre."