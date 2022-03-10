A MAN is planning to walk round his village for 24 hours to raise money for children suffering in Ukraine - despite having undergone surgery just five weeks ago.

Martin Douthwaite, of Hensall, near Selby, says his timing is slightly off, following his hernia operation - 'but I'm sure the suffering I go through will be nothing compared to the hurt and loss the Ukranians are going through.'

He said: "After watching the horrific events in Ukraine and the terrible suffering the Ukrainian people are having to endure, I felt pretty helpless as I don't think we in the West are doing enough to stop the long-lasting damage Ukraine is suffering, and especially the children who have lost siblings their home and their future.

"So I wanted to raise some money to at least help these children rebuild their lives and who better to partner with than Save The Children!

"I will be wearing a Ukraine Great Britain Friendship flag while doing the walk, which is a circular route around Hensall, so I carry as little as possible and can easily collect food and water, and plasters no doubt."

He said villagers would be coming out of their homes throughout the night to lend him their support.

He planned to start at 1pm next Friday and would be helping Save the Children, for whom he did a 350 mile solo charity bike ride 4 years ago.

*To support Martin, go to http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Martin-Douthwaite2, which has already reached £330 of its £1,000 target.