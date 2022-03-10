Don't send food and clothes to Ukraine, send money, York Central MP Rachael Maskell is urging.

She said there are now so many donated items they are hindering efforts at the Ukraine border.

She said: “This is a really difficult message to deliver, but I have spent time listening to aid agencies and the international aid coordinators from Government who are pleading that collections are not made. As we watch these horrific scenes in Ukraine and at the border, we just want to reach out and do something practical to help, however it is important that we do the right things in this fragile situation.”

“People have been so generous and the call is for people to give money not items. I want York to be focused now on ensuring that we are doing everything possible to welcome refugees to our city. Fundraising to meet this aim is important so we can sponsor refugees, and ensure that they have a good place to live.”

“I am proud to live in such a caring and generous city with so many residents wanting to assist, however at this point I would urge people that want to help and assist to follow the advice of the organisations on the frontline and donate money through one of the many reputable aid organisations like the Disasters Emergency Committee or the United Nations Refugee Agency.”