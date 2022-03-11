A YOUNG Ukrainian woman who fled to York with her English husband after they escaped from the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has pleaded with the UK government to do more to support her fellow refugees.

Yana Shvarchenko and her husband Daniel Collinson were warmly applauded when they spoke during the rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday last week.

But in a statement to The Press this week, Yana said she was disappointed at the UK government’s lack of support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Nobody was ready for the war, we understand,” she said. “But to be honest, I don’t even know what the UK government has done for Ukrainians at the moment. We still need visas to enter the country, and the only help I am getting here is from my husband’s family.”

Yana, 23, said she had a friend who had just made it to Poland after fleeing Ukraine.

“She doesn’t have any family here and we are now researching for other options... but the situation looks hopeless,” Yana said.

“The UK government is very selective with who they let into the country – in the case of Ukrainians selecting who deserves help and who not.

“My friend with her little daughter will stay in Poland while it’s safe there. We are just hoping the UK government will simplify the visa process for all Ukrainians, or maybe even remove the visa regime.”

Even if they do manage to make it to the UK, Ukrainian refugees are met with very little support at airports or customs, Yana added.

In an interview with The Press last weekend, she revealed how she and Daniel pent four days sheltering in a Metro station in Kharkiv as the Russians shelled their city.

They eventually escaped from Ukraine by train. Their reception in Poland was heartwarming, Yana said. They were welcomed with open arms, and everything – food, water and transport – was free. “The Polish people were unbelievable,” she said.

It was very different when she and Daniel arrived, exhausted, at Manchester Airport. Customs officials insisted on scrutinising her visa. And the pair were refused train tickets because they had no English money. They were only able to get home to York because Daniel’s mum Sue put money on his card.

“Even if some Ukrainians manage to get to the UK somehow, where should they go next?” Yana asked. “Who should they ask for help? There is nobody to ask about help in the airport.

“In Poland, every border has organised a help centre where Ukrainians can ask for advice, get food, place to stay, transport. They even give us free simcards.

“But even if some Ukrainians have families in the UK, how are they supposed to get to their families from airports when they don’t have any money?

“People have lost everything. Ukrainians don’t know about booking in advance online to save, railcards, off-peak tickets, so they are forced to pay the highest price, or sleep on the train stations.”

York Central’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the Government’s approach was ‘pouring shame on our country’.

“We are talking about traumatised women, children and older people," she said.

“We should do everything we can to bring people into the UK, visa-free, and then provide relevant documents, support, guidance and free onward travel.”

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy also called on the government to do better.

“The British Ukraine refugee effort has to be stepped up immediately,” he said. “Now is the time to walk the walk on this.”