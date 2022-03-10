AN extended programme of pothole repairs will take place across many North Yorkshire areas this month due to two high-tech machines becoming available at short notice.
The repair system is called ‘spray injection patching’ and provides a mechanised all-in-one solution of cleaning and drying holes, then filling them with a cold bitumen compound to seal cracks, then an aggregate to fill the hole and provide a lasting repair.
Because the process is completed quickly, it reduces disruption for road users, is cost effective and allows for increased numbers of repairs to be carried out compared to using traditional methods. There have been successful trails in the county.
County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive member for Highways, said: “The trials carried out were very successful and this is a great opportunity to repair more roads.
“This is good news for residents of North Yorkshire, spray injection patching is a much quicker process of repairing potholes and the repairs tend to last a lot longer.
“It offers a cost effective way of repairing potholes whilst reducing the inconvenience to the travelling public. We have also secured the services of this specialist equipment later in the year.”
The work will be done in the coming weeks and local communities will be informed of locations and anticipated dates for the work very shortly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.