THIS is one part of York that has changed considerably over the years - and yet is still instantly recognisable today.

We are looking down on Tanner's Moat to the left and then Rougier Street and ahead to Station Road, where we can see the imposing North Eastern Railway memorial at Station Rise.

The memorial is Grade II listed and commemorates men of the North Eastern Railway Company who died in the first and second world wars.

The photo, which is undated, is taken from Lendal Bridge.

Today, if we were standing on the same spot, some things would look different.

The Lendal Bridge Inn is now popular York pub, The Maltings, and on the corner of Rougier Street we would see Malmaison hotel, which opened in the former Aviva building last year.

How this area has changed: The Maltings pub on the left and the Aviva building which is now Malmaison hotel. Image from Google Maps

Looking closely - we can see even more similarities with today. For starters, there is no right turn exiting the junction at Lendal Bridge. And you can see the 'No Parking Office Premises' sign at the York Offices of John Smith's next to the Lendal Bridge Inn.

We've been featuring photos of bad parking in The Press this month, one suspects there were cases of that back in York when this photo was taken too.

