Is your child not coping well in school or college?

Children and young people aged between 11-25 years of age with behavioural difficulties or developmental disabilities such as autism attend our provision in York and Doncaster. They may experience significant difficulties regulating their emotions and behaviours in response to life challenges, especially recently, COVID 19 and lockdown.

From September 2022, Ad Astra will be introducing a new SEN cohort. Supporting children with additional learning difficulties and disabilities, with specialised learning curriculum and progression into work experience placements and future job opportunities. We can also support them with English, maths and ICT functional skills and GCSE’s. Places are limited, so contact your local authority to request a placement for your child today, for September 2022.

Children and young adults with educational health care plans, students who cannot cope well in the school environment – especially after lockdown.

A new Introduction to Mechanics course is also being added to our timetable from September. If your child is aged between 11-16 and interested in mechanics, this is an excellent introduction to working hands on with motor vehicles.

Our Post 16 land based, construction and sports studies will continue throughout 2022-2023.



How can you refer your child to our learning provision?

Students are placed in our Alternative Provision by direct referral or through your local authority.

What can we do for your child?

Introduce a safe and alternative environment to hands on learning. A wide variety of strategies are used to provide support for students across our alternative curriculum. The following interventions and methods currently exist:

Differentiation of tasks, resources and outcomes

Individualised support sessions for English, maths

Life skills/Personal development/behaviour sessions

Use of IT facilities to support preferred learning styles.

Access arrangements for students with specific needs for internal and external assessments

My child hasn’t got a EHC plan but is like the children at Ad Astra – what do I do?

Ad Astra still cater for students without an educational health care plan. For more information, speak to us today.

How can you refer to our provision today?

School or your local authority need to complete and return a referral to Ad Astra. This is the full application to apply for a placement at Ad Astra. Your application will be processed within 72 hours. Ad Astra promise to work closely with schools to create tailormade learning packages that are suitable for both the student and school requirements.

Contact us today at www.adastrauk.co.uk to enrol your child at Ad Astra.