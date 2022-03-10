MINI golf operators whose city centre wizard-themed attraction has been a sell-out success have branched out with a second venue.

The Potions Cauldron team which opened their The Hole in Wand attraction in Coppergate last year is now launching in Blackpool.

Visitors will be able to take on nine holes of golf, with each challenge offering a different immersive experience including a train station, forest and castle.

The brand new venture also follows the success of the brand's new shop, The Potions Express, at 5/8 York Station which serves potions, hot drinks and food seven days a week.

Continuing with the wizard theme synonymous with the Potions Cauldron, each visitors’ final score at the Blackpool attraction will reveal their magical powers and earn them a signature potion, including Tear’s of a Wizard and Unicorn Essence.

The drink is complimentary so every visitor will get to enjoy a potion after a game of golf.

The attraction is on Blackpool Promenade in part of the empty Woolworths building and the vacant unit next door.

Ben Fry, one half of the duo behind the brand, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest attraction in Blackpool.

"Our attractions in York have proved very popular indeed with guests and have exceeded our initial expectations.”

Chris Rankin checking out the overflowing cauldron at Hole in Wand Picture: milnerCreative

Among the visitors to the York venue since it opened in 2021 is actor Chris Rankin who was the elder Weasley brother, Percy, in the hit Harry Potter franchise. Read the story of his visit here.

Ben's business partner Phil Pinder said: “Blackpool was a natural choice on the next part of our journey; as it is the UK’s number one seaside resort and has a lot to offer both the many visitors and residents.

"This will be the second wizard themed golf for the Potions Cauldron following the opening of Hole in Wand York in 2021.”

Bookings flew in for The Hole in Wand York before it even opened in the city. Check out our gallery of the nine-hole attraction when it launched.

The new golf experience will create 15 jobs with all staff earning above the Real Living Wage, as set by the Living Wage Foundation, with a minimum starting salary of £10 p/hr.

Tickets will go on sale in May 2022.