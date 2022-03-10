OPERATIONS are being postponed again at York and Scarborough hospitals after the number of Covid patients soared to a new record high for the Omicron wave.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that it was treating 197 inpatients with Covid - only 45 fewer than at the peak of the pandemic in January 2021, when it had 242.

A spokeswoman revealed that, unfortunately, it had had to postpone some routine elective activity for the next two weeks in response to increased demand for beds, due to high emergency admissions and the growing numbers of patients with Covid-19.

"However, we are continuing to prioritise emergency urgent and cancer patients so that we manage those patients with the greatest clinical need," she said.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly and we are sorry for the inconvenience and distress that this causes for patients. We will reschedule affected patients as soon as we can.”

The cancellations came to light after a woman contacted The Press to tell of her upset after receiving a phone call to say her hernia operation - due on March 28 - was being cancelled again due to Covid, lack of beds and staff off ill.

She said she had been waiting over a year for the op and she could not be given a new date.

"It's scary as we are all getting told Covid is just like any other flu now," she said.

Meanwhile, the family of an 86-year-old patient at the hospital, who has been allowed only two visits in four weeks, has described the situation as 'unacceptable and cruel'.

Rebecca Render, florist at WP Horsley in Malton, said her father, Peter Stead, was confined to a single room with no television and little access to a telephone, with his only interaction being with nursing staff when they were in the room caring for him .

"The reason we can’t visit is that Covid is on the ward, which again I understand but I would be more understanding if every member of staff on that ward was living with the restrictions too , but no they are going out , meeting family and having fun and I don’t have a problem with that but why keep us away from my frail dad. It just doesn’t seem fair. My mum just wants to see the man that she’s been married to for 59 years."

She said she wanted to make it clear she was not complaining about his treatment but the 'ridiculous' restrictions . "At this point I’m thinking will I ever see my dad again."

A Trust spokesperson said its utmost priority was the safety of everyone in hospital, whether patients or staff.“The extreme situation of Covid means we have, from time to time, been required to restrict visiting to our hospitals or wards where visiting may pose a risk to highly vulnerable patients.

"This is not a decision we take lightly and we do understand how important it is for patients to remain connected with their family, friends and carers when they come into hospital.

"We continually review our visiting guidance so that when it is safe to relax visiting restrictions we do so."