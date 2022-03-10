MAJOR disruption is set to hit rail services again this weekend.

Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to avoid travel on Sunday (March 13) as conductors continue with the latest in a number of planned strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable for this Sunday, that will see a significant reduction in available services on the Manchester to York service via Huddersfield and Leeds and journeys from York to Scarborough.

They say anyone planning on using TPE services on Sunday 13 March should avoid travel and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead.

Trains that are running will be extremely busy, and people making an essential journey are strongly urged to plan carefully and check before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries. Also bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE trains on Sunday.

This will be the fifth day of action taken by the rail union, with further strikes planned on Sundays April 20, 27 and 3 and on the weekends of April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5, causing further, extended disruption to people’s journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Strikes by the RMT continue to cause huge disruption to our customers at a time when people are continuing to return to rail and make plans to see loved ones following the impact of the pandemic.

“This Sunday, we will sadly only be able to operate a very limited service for customers and are recommending people avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

Further information on the strikes can be found here.

Ticket acceptance is in place with several other train operators this Sunday and TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services. Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire and for Coastliner buses between York and Scarborough for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey. Some exclusions will apply and full details are available online.