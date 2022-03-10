The “greatest dog event in the world” is almost back on our TV screens as talented dogs compete to become Crufts champions.

Crufts, the largest international dog show in the world, is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) with 20,000 dogs participating in its 131st year.

The event will take place between March 10 to 13 and broadcast across all Channel 4 platforms, including Channel 4, More4, and All4.

Pawhut's seesaw for dogs. Photo via ManoMano.

From dog agility, obedience, and flyball to heelwork to music, you might just become Best in Show.

Dog training accessories including agility kits and seesaws

Pawhut Portable Pet Agility Training Obstacle Set for Dogs

Get 20% off Pawhut's portable pet agility training obstacle set, featuring an adjustable high jumping pole, jumping ring, turnstile poles, and tunnel.

Costing just £56.99, the versatile set is great for show training, obedience training, casual play, exercising, introductory training, and jump training.

Agility training kit by Pethut from ManoMano.

Pawhut 1.8m Wooden Pet Seesaw

This seesaw made with natural and durable materials for dogs is now just £49.99.

Pawhut is offering 20% off this lightweight seesaw, featuring anti-slip sand grain asphalt, environment protection coating, and a sturdy base.

vidaXL Dog Activity Obstacle Set Blue and Yellow

For £28.99, this dog activity obstacle set encourages your dog's natural urge to exercise as well as improves concentration and coordination.

Photo via ManoMano/Canva, Pixabay.

This dog agility equipment contains four height-adjustable poles and four height-adjustable cones - making it suitable for dogs of all ages and sizes.

Pawhut Pet Agility Training Equipment - pole, hoop, hurdle, tunnel and pause box included

For the serious Crufts fans, why not get this great set of agility training equipment from Pawhut?

The set features six weave poles, a hoop, hurdle, tunnel, adjustable jumping ring and square pause box.

ManoMano has knocked off 20%, bringing the full set to £74.99.

It comes with a solid carrying bag to help you get to your favourite training destination and tidy it away.

