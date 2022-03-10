MORE than half a million pounds in carbon reduction cash is to be spent on Harrogate Hydro instead of Harrogate Convention Centre.

The £583,000 was awarded to Harrogate Borough Council for upgraded lighting and air handling units at the convention centre, but the council has now said it won’t be able to complete the works before a funding deadline in June.

The money from the government’s decarbonisation scheme will instead be used for air source heat pumps and solar panels at the Hydro swimming pool.

A council spokesperson said: “The money has been transferred as owing to market conditions, we cannot deliver the convention centre project within the grant timescales.”

The funding switch comes as the council is pushing ahead with plans for a major redevelopment of the convention centre, with upgrades at the venue’s studio two being made a priority.

These studio two works could start in October after a warning that the venue could miss out on up to £14.9million through cancelled events.

Overall, the full redevelopment plans could cost up to £47million if approved by councillors. The proposals include three exhibition halls being demolished to make way for a new 5,000 square metre hall and a refurbished auditorium.

Under separate plans, 1,077 solar panels will be installed at the convention centre in a move which the council said will save 24 tonnes of Co2 each year.

A further 420 solar panels will also be installed at the Hydro swimming pool. The council said these could reduce the venue’s annual Co2 emissions by 577 tonnes.

The Hydro is also in line for a major redevelopment which will cost £11.8million and get underway next month. These plans include a two-storey extension of the building, as well as a new entrance, cafe and reception area.

There will also be a new diving board structure, fitness suite and refurbished changing areas which could all be completed by April 2023.