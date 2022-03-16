THE end of an era is approaching for Spark:York.

The food, drink and retail space, housed in shipping containers, first opened in May 2018.

It was supposed to open in September 2017 in time for the city's annual Food and Drink festival - and given a three-year lease until 2020.

Spark was always meant to be a temporary venture. However, City of York Council, which owns the land, extended the original lease until 2022. Earlier this year, Spark bosses applied for a further three-year extension, taking them through to 2025.

How it started - with Spark:York founders Sam Leach, left, and Tom McKenzie

But, as reported in The Press, that extension may be shortened because City of York Council wants to build affordable housing on the land and a lease renegotiation is set to be discussed at the council's executive this week.

This could in effect shorten the lease until November 1 next year.

Spark, which is built on the derelict site of the former Reynard's garage in Piccadilly, has had its fair share of detractors over the years. Many have complained that it is an "eyesore" and a long-standing row revolved around covering its street-art decorated containers with timber cladding.

However, the venture has proved popular with locals and visitors - and in all weathers thanks to a large canvas cover that is erected over winter. During the pandemic, it became one of the largest outdoor areas in York for people to socialise within Covid guidelines.

Spark has became a destination with a focus on selling food and drink from local, mostly up-and-coming businesses.

The former Reynard's garage - now site of Spark:York

Several have used Spark as a springboard to opening up in the city centre, often in larger premises.

Spark currently has 18 tenants in units that comprise 12 food and drink businesses, nine retailers that share three retail spaces, the York Older People’s Assembly use a free office space, a bi-weekly food bank, and an aeroponics urban farm that is run in collaboration with the University of York.

Spark Studios has five permanent resident artists within its maker space, with more than 100 individuals who use the co-working space on a rotating basis and a community event space that hosts everything from fitness classes, baby and mum groups to art exhibitions. So far, 17 businesses have moved on to permanent premises since 2018.

Spark has helped launch many local businesses into the city - and become a destination for street food in York

The venture is the brainchild of Sam Leach and Tom McKenzie who have won plaudits for their enterprise.

The pair were named UK's “young entrepreneurs of the year” by an international foundation in 2019.

Today, we have also taken a trip down memory lane to share some photos of how Spark has evolved over the years.

