TOP artists have been confirmed for an upcoming event next month.

The final four guests for this year’s Sci-Fi Scarborough event in April have been announced.

The artists Grant Perkins, Graham Humphreys, Jake ‘JAKe’ Detonator and Sheikh ‘Fish’ Islam will round out the stellar line up that has already been previously reported by the Press.

Co-organiser of the event, Steve Dickinson, said: “Topping off our excellent roster of six media guests, we have four superb artists from the world of Sci-Fi and Horror, the work they’ve all produced is nothing short of staggering, we are very excited for you all to meet them in person next month.”

Grant Perkins has previously worked for Doctor Who, WWE and Titan Comics amongst many other ventures.

Graham Humphreys has worked in the film and entertainment industry for over 40 years, having worked on film posters for ‘The Evil Dead’ and ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’.

'JAKe' is an award-nominated artist and designer from East Yorkshire and has worked with numerous large companies such as the BBC, The Guardian and Disney.

Sheikh Islam is a self-taught artist who has worked on various different licensed card sets for TOPPS, including a package of Star Wars Artwork approved by Lucasfilm themselves.

Ticket information can be found here.