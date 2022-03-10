A SPECIALIST property business in York has a new shareholder who will lead the expansion of its £200m syndicated investment portfolio.

Ed Harrowsmith has served as a board director with Helmsley Group for three years, and has now taken a stake in the business, with increased responsibilities.

As syndicated property director, Ed will focus on growing the property investment and development specialist's portfolio, and help grow its investor base of more than 800 high-net-worth individuals.

Tom Boyle, who has been with Helmsley for the past seven years, has also been promoted to the board as a director, and becomes the group’s head of finance.

Tom Boyle, left and Ed Harrowsmith, of The Helmsley Group

Richard Peak, managing director at Helmsley Group, which is based at Monk’s Cross and has been helping clients to develop their wealth through property for more than 40 years, said: “Since joining Helmsley, both Ed and Tom have been instrumental in our continued success.

"Ed has been a key factor in driving the growth of our clients’ investment portfolios and has made a major contribution to the business to date.

“He has already served the board with distinction, with his values very much matching our own. His further investment in the business is hugely merited and bodes well for our ongoing success.

“Tom, alongside our other finance team members, has played a key role, particularly over the past two years as we have navigated our way through the Covid-19 pandemic. His promotion to the board is just reward for his skill, hard work and dedication.

“As we now see confidence in the market return, I can think of no better people than Ed and Tom to help lead us into this next exciting chapter for the business.”

Ed, syndicated property director at Helmsley Group, said: “The decision to invest in the business was a simple one. Having been in operation for 42 years, Helmsley has an exceptional reputation across Yorkshire and beyond.

“With the current opportunities for growth demonstrated by our recent high street acquisition strategy, it is an opportune time and a privilege to make a further commitment to the Helmsley business.

“I’m excited to take this next step as we look to grow the syndicated property team over the coming months and to continue to grow our investor base through bringing forward opportunities for them to achieve steady return on investment with future capital appreciation.”

Tom Boyle, head of finance at Helmsley Group, said: “Having been a part of the Helmsley team for a number of years I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career.

“Following growth within the Helmsley team and a number of recent high-profile property acquisitions within Yorkshire, it’s a really exciting time for not only Helmsley, but also our investor base.I’m looking forward to the future as we drive forward our regeneration and investment strategy across Yorkshire and beyond.”