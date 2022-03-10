A MAJOR employment site near York looks set to be completed after councillors approved the final details.
The planning committee of City Of York Council approved an application from the Lindum Group for 20 employment units totalling 2796m2 on a 1.6ha site at York Road, Elvington.
This had been approved at the outline stage two years ago, with the Reserved Matters details now agreed earlier this month.
City of York Council had approved the scheme in 2020 but referred it to the Secretary of State for Planning to make a final decision, but the minister chose not to intervene.
At the time, a council report said the scheme represented "inappropriate development" in the Green Belt but the “very special circumstances” of the need for such units in the York area outweighed any harm from this.
A further report by council planning staff for the committee meeting this month said the application, first submitted in 2018, recommended approval of the final details.
Assessing a range of factors, the report concluded the layout and form of development proposed and its landscaping principles met with the outline planning permission.
The details also met local and national planning policies, it also added.
