COUNCIL planning chiefs have approved repairs to a historic York building that contains a restaurant.

The work at the Ask Assembly Rooms in Blake Street will include repairs to roofs and replacement lanterns and internal works featuring plasterwork repairs to the south anteroom, WC's and south isle dining area.

The Grade 1-listed building dates from 1731-32 and are in the York Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

The York Conservation Trust, who has owned the building since 2002, submitted a planning application to City of York Council for the repairs to “respond to the growing issues of heavier rainfall due to climate change.”

A report by planning staff said present roof coverings date from 1950 and are reaching the end of their life.

“Their renewal will keep the building watertight and thus protect the historically significant interiors and plasterwork below.”

Heavier rainfall was affecting run off in the gutters and overflow in the valley gutter had caused “water damage to the South Anteroom.”

“The benefits of keeping the building watertight far outweigh any issues in terms of the slight alteration to historic detail.”

Replacing the plaster would improve the aesthetic value of Lord Burlington’s design for the Assembly Rooms. Leadwork, also from around 1950, also needed renewal to prevent future leaks.

Planning staff concluded: “The proposed works are considered to preserve and enhance the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest.”