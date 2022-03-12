THIS corner of our city is in the news again as the council considers the fate of Spark:York, which currently occupies this exact piece of land on Piccadilly.

Before Spark laid its shipping containers on the site to create a temporary food, drink and retail hub for York, the area was home to Reynard's garage.

The garage was built in the 1920s and by the 1930s was the home of aircraft manufacturer Airspeed Ltd.

Given this aviation link, the Yorkshire Air Museum hoped to turn the former garage into visitor attraction.

But it was not to be.

Planners recommended the demolition of the Art Deco building, and said any damage to the historic character of the city caused by the demolition would be outweighed by potential development of the area, which could see private rented apartments built in its place.

Demotion of the old garage began in 2015 after councillors voted to clear the garage and former plane factory - despite pleas from the Civic Trust.

The former Airspeed factory at Reynard's Garage in Piccadilly

Three years later, in May 2018, Spark welcomed its first customers.

The city council, which owns the land, says its long-term aim is to sell the land off for development, or build homes on the site, or bring it into its wider Castle Gateway development scheme.

Spark:York - on the site of the former Reynard's garage

