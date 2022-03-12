THIS corner of our city is in the news again as the council considers the fate of Spark:York, which currently occupies this exact piece of land on Piccadilly.
Before Spark laid its shipping containers on the site to create a temporary food, drink and retail hub for York, the area was home to Reynard's garage.
The garage was built in the 1920s and by the 1930s was the home of aircraft manufacturer Airspeed Ltd.
Given this aviation link, the Yorkshire Air Museum hoped to turn the former garage into visitor attraction.
But it was not to be.
Planners recommended the demolition of the Art Deco building, and said any damage to the historic character of the city caused by the demolition would be outweighed by potential development of the area, which could see private rented apartments built in its place.
Demotion of the old garage began in 2015 after councillors voted to clear the garage and former plane factory - despite pleas from the Civic Trust.
Three years later, in May 2018, Spark welcomed its first customers.
The city council, which owns the land, says its long-term aim is to sell the land off for development, or build homes on the site, or bring it into its wider Castle Gateway development scheme.
If you like delving into York's past, please join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.