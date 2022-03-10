A YORK pharmacy has gained planning approval to install an ATM-style medicine dispenser.
The Haxby Pharmacy at 6 Wyre Court, Haxby, wants to replace the left-hand window with the British-build MedPoint machine, which promises 24/7 service to patients.
Haxby Town Council had asked City of York Council planners to restrict its hours to reduce any impact on nearby residents.
But planning staff said the dispenser aims to reduce queuing times at the pharmacy, which was formerly Boots the Chemist, and provide a flexible service outside usual shop hours.
They said any impact on nearby residents would be minimal and there were other nearby ventures, such as the Cottage Public House, takeaways and restaurants, where night time activity is expected.
Therefore, the benefits of the dispenser outweighed any possible harm from it.
The Medpoint automated prescription collection machine features a key pad on the outside, which operates a drop box to access the medicine and includes a contactless payment facility.
"The installation of the Medpoint machine will provide a fast, flexible service for the local area to receive prescriptions outside of usual pharmacy opening hours. No material impact to the street scene or neighbour amenity is considered to result," concluded council planning staff.
