Aldi has become the first supermarket in the UK to ban the sale of disposable barbecues nationwide. in an effort to help protect the nation’s wildlife.

The ban will help protect the UK’s forests and wildlife as the popular summer item is banned in stores.

Aldi say the ban will lead to the removal of approximately 35 tonnes of single-use waste packaging.

The supermarket previously stopped selling disposable barbecues at its Buxton store, located close to the Peak District National Park, in June 2021.

Introducing the ban across all stores is Aldi’s latest move towards reducing its impact on the environment.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same.

“We hope customers can embrace our latest move and still want them to enjoy their summer picnics and barbecues. As an alternative, we would encourage customers to opt for more environmentally friendly and sustainable options such as mini portable barbecues, ensuring they are used responsibly.”

Aldi ban supported by Natural England

Amanda Craig, Director of People & Nature at Natural England, said: “We welcome any step that helps people act more responsibly whilst enjoying the countryside, and encourage everyone to follow the Countryside Code when spending time outdoors.

“This includes only using BBQs in places where signs specify they are permitted to better protect people, property and wildlife”

The supermarket has been carbon neutral since January 2019 and is also on track for all its own-label product packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by the end of 2022.