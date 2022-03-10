Aldi and Lidl middle aisles are the scenes of many weekly shop related crimes. You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.

The middle aisle is far too tempting and we can’t be blamed for bowing to the various temptations.

This Thursday, the options are aplenty in both stores. So hold on to your purses because with everything from garden furniture to smart TVs, you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for.

Aldi Garden furniture galore

There are plenty of gorgeous garden furniture pieces for sale on Aldi’s Specialbuys this week, including these stylish Rattan effect benches and stools.

(Aldi)

If you want to add a bit of colour and warmth to your outdoor seating, pair them with these beautiful throws. Available in green, red and yellow these will give your garden a perfect pop of colour.

If you’re an admirer of beautiful cast iron cookware but can’t afford the price tag, look no further than Aldi with this incredible 3 piece set.

(Aldi)

It includes a round casserole dish, a shallow casserole dish and a skillet.

Lidl middle aisle goodies

If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, then Lidl is the place for you. This Toshiba TV 43” Full HD SmartTV is just £199 and can be picked up in stores from Thursday.

As Spring approaches you might be starting to revamp your garden in preparation for the nicer days. If you’re searching for new plants then Lidl has a huge range of garden plants to help spruce up your grass.

(Lidl)

From Hydrangeas to Magnolias, there are all types of flowers for a colourful garden.

For the fisherwomen and men out there, head to your local Lidl for a wide range of products including jackets, reels and even waders!

Find out what other goodies you can find this week on the Lidl and Aldi websites.